Man arrested for murder after victim found unresponsive early Monday at Groves apartment complex

GROVES, Texas — A 43-year-old man was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge after Groves Police were called to an apartment complex about an unresponsive assault victim early Monday.

Jarvis Yarnell Cutten was arrested by Groves Police and taken to the Jefferson County Jail around 6:30 a.m.

Police went the Amber Park Apartments on Gulfway when the call came in around 3:30 Monday morning according to Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was found and taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where he was pronounced deceased. His name hasn't been released yet. Reynolds said the victim was Cutten's wife's cousin.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses before arresting Cutten.

Police are still looking into what happened. It's not clear exactly what led up the assault, but Reynolds said the two had been with each other all day.