PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police arrested one person after a home invasion Saturday morning.

Officers found and took Deriah Miller, 34, into custody, Port Arthur Police spokesperson John Fontenette said in a news release.

Investigators said the suspect kicked in the front door of a house around 5:39 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 in the 1100 block of 9th Street during a fight about money and assaulted the resident, the news release said.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident.

