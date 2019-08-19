LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A burglary suspect was arrested in Liberty County after a resident called police after heard suspicious noises in his neighbor's camper trailer early Monday morning.

The resident knew his neighbors were out of town and they live in their camper full-time, Liberty County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ken DeFoor said in a news release. Both of them live in County Road 6471 in Liberty County.

The resident heard the noises around 7 a.m. Monday, August 19 and called police.

Three deputies saw the suspect fleeing the scene shortly after they arrived, DeFoor said. He dropped several stolen guns as he ran from the camper into the woods nearby.

The sheriff's office set up a perimeter around the wooded area and called in dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice while deputies tracked down the suspect.

Before the TDCJ dogs arrived, a resident nearby called the Liberty County Sheriff's Office dispatcher and said a man was on her front porch claiming have been chased by the father of his girlfriend and needing a place to hide. The caller told the sheriff's office she was suspicious of this and asked if she should hold the man at gunpoint until deputies arrived, DeFoor said.

Soon after, deputies arrested Israel Allen Martinez, 20. He was armed with a 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol stolen from the camper.

He was charged with burglary of a habitation and arrested on an additional outstanding warrant of evading arrest and booked into the Liberty County Jail. His last known residence was in County Road 6479 in Liberty County.

More charges are still possible, DeFoor said. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

