Spurger man arrested for, accused of possessing child pornography, online solicitation of a minor

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — Tyler County deputies said a man who was arrested for crimes involving children could face more charges as their investigation continues.

Deputies said their investigation began on Jan. 12, 2022, when they received a report that a person was in possession of child pornography and was attempting to solicit minors online.

The accused person was identified as Tyler Mark McElvain, 31 of Spurger, according to a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies obtained a search warrant from Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford. Later, Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe issued arrest warrants for McElvain.

McElvain was arrested on January 20 and charged with possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor. He is currently being held in the Tyler County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Deputies said McElvain could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

On January 12th, 2022, Tyler County Deputies received a report of an individual in possession of Child Pornography and Online Solicitation of a Minors. Deputies identified the individual as Tyler Mark McElvain, 31 year old from Spurger. Deputies were able to obtain search warrants issued by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Trisher Ford. Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Ken Jobe issued warrants on McElvain for Possession of Child Pornography and Online Solicitation of a Minor Sexual Conduct. Deputies were able to arrest McElvain on January 20th , 2022 in Warren without incident. McElvain is currently in the Tyler County Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond for Possession of Child Pornography and 150,000 dollar bond for Online Solicitation of a Minor Sexual Conduct set by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Milton Powers. McElvain could face additional charges as the investigation continues.