Man arrested, charged with stealing $31,000 from mailboxes in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars out of mailboxes in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's name will be released when he is arraigned.

"We received several reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes in the Bleakwood, Call, Bon Wier and Trout Creek area," Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said in a news release. "We received a tip with enough information to get a search warrant, bingo!"

The investigation found over $31,000 in checks and credit and debit cards.

The suspect will be facing both federal and state charges, Rowles said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.