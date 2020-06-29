Man arrested, charged with 'recklessly' shooting several people in Port Arthur apartment complex parking lot

Investigators say Robert Paredes was trying to shoot a 'female acquaintance' and ended up injuring several people

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators have released the name of a suspect in a Friday night triple shooting in the parking lot at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

Robert Isaiah Paredes, 22, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after investigators say he 'recklessly shot' several people in an attempt to shoot a 'female acquaintance' at the Lakeview Palms Apartments.

Police said multiple 911 calls came in around 10:30 Friday night about the shooting.

The complex is located in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

The Criminal Investigations Division at the Port Arthur Police Department is working on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.