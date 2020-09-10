x
Crime

Man arrested, charged in shooting in Beaumont's North End Friday morning

Rustin McKinsey, 34, of Beaumont was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges in the case are expected.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Beaumont's North End Friday morning. 

The shooting happened around 7:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9 in the 2500 block of Taylor Street, Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release. 

Officers arriving at the scene found a gunshot victim in the front yard of a house. The person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition, Morrow said. 

Beaumont Police identified a suspect and found him in the 2000 block of Leight Street in Beaumont. 

Rustin McKinsey, 34, of Beaumont was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges in the case are expected, Morrow said. 

