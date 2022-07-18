Beaumont man arrested on capital murder, parole violation warrant out of Harris County

Beaumont Police, Lamar Police and the US Marshals assisted in the arrest of 30-year-old Nathan Joel Nichols.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police arrested a Beaumont man Monday wanted on a Harris County capital murder and parole violation warrant.

Beaumont Police, Lamar Police and the US Marshals assisted in the arrest of 30-year-old Nathan Joel Nichols.

Houston detectives first asked for the public's assistance in finding Nichols in June 2022.

They said he was connected to the homicide of Kendall Lee in Houston that occurred Feb. 21, 2022.

A 42 second video on the Beaumont Police Department Facebook page shows what appears to be the suspect and one other person attempting to kick in an apartment door. Both men appear to be armed.

12News decided not to show the videos because of vulgar language heard in it, but those who want to can watch it on the Beaumont Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect wearing the black jacket begins speaking saying what sounds like, “I’m going to kill this [sic]. If you don’t open this door, I’m going to kill him.” He then threatens to shoot through the door.

Both suspects appear to point their guns at the door, while the one wearing black starts counting to three. He then can be heard stating that he thinks whoever is inside the apartment has a gun.

After three, they do not shoot but begin kicking the door again. A short time later, the suspect in white appears to shoot at the door.

It is unknown if the shots the suspect fired were the deadly ones connected to the homicide investigation. They appear to enter as the video ends.

A second 16 second video shows the suspect in white. He looks at what appears to be an elevator camera and then pulls a mask over his face.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

