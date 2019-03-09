PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One of two armed men accused of breaking into a Port Arthur apartment was arrested after being held by one of the residents.

Clarence Babineaux, 36, was arrested by Port Arthur Police officers at an apartment on in the 900 block of Main Avenue according to a release from the Port Arthur police department.

Officers were sent to the apartment after a woman called police saying that two men, one with a gun, had forced their way into her apartment at about 1:15 a.m. Monday morning the release said.

One suspect ran when the woman called police but another resident at the apartment was able to detain Babineaux until officers arrived the release said.

The Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate according to the release.

Babineaux is currently being held on a charge of burglary of a habitation and his bond is set at $50,000 according to a jailer.

