Beaumont Police have one man in custody after an armed robbery in south Beaumont. But they are still looking for a second suspect, police said.

Tyrie Wilson Toussaint, 20, of Beaumont, was charged with aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. He is currently being held on a $61,000 bond.

Officers received a call about a robbery in the 4400 block of South Fifth Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Police spotted a car matching the suspect description and a chase began, ending in the 2200 block of West Virginia when the suspect crashed.

Another man who was in the car with Toussaint fled on foot and has not yet been apprehended as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT