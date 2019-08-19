PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man was arrested after a purse snatching in Port Arthur Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of 7th Street at 8:18 p.m. Sunday August 18. The victim gave officers a description of the suspect and they stopped the man almost immediately, Lt. Terry Chance said in a news release.

The man also allegedly assaulted the victim during the purse snatching, police said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with robbery and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Port Arthur Police are still investigating this incident.

