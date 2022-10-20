Deputies say man arrested after meth, weapons, CS gas found in car believed to be Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member

The drugs and weapons were found after he gave deputies permission to search his vehicle.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man detectives believe is an Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member has been arrested in Orange County after deputies found meth, weapons, tear gas and restraints in a vehicle.

Cebe Issac Guilbeaux, 41, was arrested by Orange County deputies after pulling him over for "several traffic violations," on FM 1442 near Interstate 10 according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Guilbeaux gave deputies permission to search his vehicle after they asked for it the release said.

During that search they found a "large amount" of methamphetamine, a Keltec .380 handgun, with the serial number removed and two canisters of CS gas.

The CS gas, which is illegal in Texas, is one of the most commonly used tear gases in the world according to the National Library of Medicine website.

The drug charge indicates that deputies found less than 200 grams of meth in the car.

Deputies also found other weapons such as knives, machetes and metal batons in the car as well as as handcuffs and chains they described as "restraint devices," according to the release.

Detectives believe that Guilbeaux is involved in drug and weapons distribution in the Mauriceville area.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 of more than four but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony and two third degree felony weapons charges.

The weapons charges are possession of prohibited weapon – chemical dispensing device and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon the release said.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, his bond had not yet been set according to a jailer.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.