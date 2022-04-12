Orange County deputies arrest man after hundreds of pills, money found at RV park

Items and money found in the residence suggested the suspect was selling drugs, according to the release.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — Orange County deputies arrested a man after items found inside an RV park suggested that drugs were being sold from there.

The arrest stemmed from multiple complaints that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received about drug sales and other illegal activity. On Monday, April 11, deputies conducted an operation in the 1100 block of Irving Street.

After the investigating was finished, detectives reached out to a resident of the RV park. The resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, which is a third-degree felony, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release.

Detectives found hundreds of pills and other types of controlled prescription medication inside his residence. Items and money found in the residence suggested the suspect was selling drugs, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

On Monday, April 11, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office along with the Patrol Division conducted an operation in the 1100 block of Irving Street, West Orange, after receiving multiple complaints to the Sheriff’s Office regarding activity consistent with drug sales and other illegal activity.

Detectives made contact with a resident of the RV Park and after an investigation was complete, the resident, Nathan Charrier, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 – Third Degree Felony after hundreds of pills of Alprazolam (Xanax) of different varieties, and other types of controlled prescription medications were discovered inside of his residence.

Numerous pieces of paraphernalia consistent with distribution sales were located inside the residence as well, along with an amount of U.S. Currency consistent with sales and distribution.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizens for reaching out and providing information to assist Deputies with these types of investigations. Teamwork inside Orange County with the help of Orange County residents is paramount.

