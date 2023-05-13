Beaumont man arrested after police find marijuana, gun in Mercedes after chase gives way to crash

The driver reportedly entered Interstate 10 during the chase, wrecked into the median and then into an 18-wheeler.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 27-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after Beaumont Police found drugs and a gun in a car following a chase that gave way to a crash.

It happened Friday, May 12, 2023. Members of the Special Assignment Unit tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes at Concord Road and Pope Street for traffic violations.

The driver, who was later identified as Jacordian Deon Guillory, refused to stop and continued driving toward Gulf Street, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Guillory reportedly continued driving down Gulf Street, entered Interstate 10, wrecked into the median and then into an 18-wheeler. Police said as the Mercedes came to a stop between Interstate 10 South and Eastex northbound, Guillory got out of the car and ran toward Red Lobster.

Police caught Guillory behind Bicycle Sports after a short chase.

After searching the Mercedes, police found marijuana and a handgun, according to the release. Guillory was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with evading detention in a vehicle, evading detention on foot, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

On Friday, May 12th 2023 at 3:46 PM, members of SAU (Special Assignment Unit) attempted to stop a black Mercedes at Concord and Pope for traffic violations. The driver refused to stop and fled toward Gulf Street. The vehicle continued down Gulf, entered IH 10, wrecked into the median and then into an 18 wheeler. As the vehicle came to rest between IH 10 S and Eastex NB, the driver took off running toward Red Lobster. After a short foot pursuit, he was captured behind Bicycle Sports. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, Officers located Marijuana and a handgun. The driver was identified as Jacordian Deon Guillory, a 27 year old Beaumont resident.

Guillory was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and booked in for Evading Detention in a Vehicle, Evading Detention on Foot, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.