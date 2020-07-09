x
Crime

Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at people in Beaumont's North End neighborhood

The suspect is a convicted felon and was recently paroled, Beaumont Police said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a man who was allegedly driving in a North End neighborhood pointing a gun at people Sunday afternoon. 

Benjamin Garrett, 46, of Beaumont, was arrested after he was pulled over because his car matched the description witnesses gave police of a driver pointing a gun at people. He was driving a white Malibu in the 4100 block of Harding Drive in the North End when he was arrested around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, Beaumont Police said. 

Beaumont Police officers found two revolvers and drugs in the car he was driving, Sgt. Cody Guedry said in a statement. 

Garrett is a convicted felon and was recently paroled, Guedry said. 

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related offenses. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

