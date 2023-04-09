Silsbee man accused of waving gun in parking lot of Beaumont sports tavern facing multiple charges

When police arrived, Kelton Gaines reportedly refused to stop the vehicle he was in and attempted to evade through the parking lot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Silsbee resident accused of waving a gun in the parking lot of a Beaumont business and then resisting arrest is facing multiple charges.

It happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to Fast Eddie's, located in the 6100 block of Phelan Boulevard, after receiving a call about a weapons offense, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Dispatch was told a man was waving around a gun in the parking lot and getting into a red Dodge charger. That man was later identified as Kelton Gaines.

Police found the Dodge in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Gaines reportedly refused to stop and tried to get away through the parking lot, but officers eventually stopped him.

Gaines got out of the Dodge and allegedly refused to comply with officers' commands, according to the release. He resisted arrest but officers were able to get him in custody and found a handgun in the Dodge.

Gaines was taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with evading in a motor vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.