Beaumont Police is asking for the community to help identify a suspect involved in a theft from Lowe's.

A man entered Lowe's around 2 p.m. on June 18 and went to the tool department, according to a news release.

Police said the suspect removed three Paslode nail guns from a display shelf and walked toward the exit doors without stopping or trying to pay for the merchandise.

A loss prevention associate saw the man and tried to stop him, but the suspect ran out the doors to a waiting white Toyota Camry. Three other people were in the vehicle.

Police said the suspect is a black man, about 30 to 35 years old, about 5 ft. 10 inches tall and thin with a beard and moustache. He was wearing a baseball cap.

The total loss to the store was $1,047, police said.

Beaumont Police ask that anyone with information about this crime call Southeast Texas Crimestoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

© 2018 KBMT