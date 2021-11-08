Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times, found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The deceased is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and shooting her multiple times.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man accused of shooting a woman several times before dropping her off at a Southeast Texas hospital committed suicide earlier this month according to investigators.

James Ward Jr.'s, 45, body was found inside a car in Port Arthur on November 4 according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. The cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The car was behind an abandoned house in the 1700 block of Houston Ave. Evidence found within the vehicle led investigators to connect Ward with the aggravated assault that occurred on October 30.

Officers learned the woman was riding in the passenger seat of Ward's car when the pair began to argue. Afterward, Ward allegedly drove the victim to a secluded area, assaulted her, then shot her multiple times, according to a previous release.

Police said Ward then drove her to a hospital and left her in the care of the medical staff before fleeing the scene. The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

