Man accused of sexual assault could face life in prison if found guilty due to prior convictions

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man's prior convictions could play a hand in his sentencing if he is found guilty of sexual assault.

Edward Jenkins, Jr's trial was set to begin Tuesday. However, after the jury was seated, Judge John Stevens told them something came up and they would not be able to begin the presentation of evidence.

Judge Stevens told the jury that at this time, the law prevents them from moving forward and it could be a few weeks before testimony begins.

While at this time is not clear what is causing the delay, Judge Stevens called it a rare situation.

Jenkins' was charged after a 2022 assault. The second-degree felony charge would normally carry a sentence of anywhere from two to 20 years in prison, however, according to criminal records read in court Monday morning, Jenkins faces anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison if he is found guilty and sentenced as a habitual offender.

Judge Stevens read a list of Jenkins' prior convictions to both sides before a jury pool. The list includes convictions for possession and robbery in 1989, two separate convictions for delivery of a controlled substance in 1990 and burglary in 1995.

Jenkins is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

