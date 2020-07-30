Man accused of running from detectives during traffic stop, pound of cocaine found in car

Investigators say he ran across the interstate and into a wooded area when he was pulled over

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man is facing charges after investigators say he ran from Orange County Sheriff's Office detectives during a traffic stop on Monday.

During a search of his vehicle, about a pound of cocaine was found according to a sheriff's office news release.

The traffic stop happened on I-10 near FM 1136. Detectives followed the man when he fled across the interstate into a wooded area according to the release.

A Beaumont Police K-9 unit helped to catch the man, and he was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release:

