Man accused of punching Chambers County deputy in the face facing multiple charges

Desmond Malveaux is currently being held in the Chambers County Jail on bonds totaling more than $100,000.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of punching a Chambers County deputy in the face is in jail facing multiple charges.

It happened on August 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. A deputy responded to East 4th Street in Stowell after receiving a call regarding an assault.

When the deputy got the scene, a man approached her while she was at her unit and punched her in the face, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release. That man was later identified as Desmond Malveaux.

The deputy distanced herself from Malveaux and held him at gunpoint until more deputies got to the scene.

A different on-duty Chambers County deputy, an off-duty Chambers County deputy and Jefferson County deputies took Malveaux into custody.

Malveaux was taken to the Chambers County Jail and charged with assault family violence, assault on a peace officer, and criminal mischief. His bonds total more than $100,000, according to the release.

The deputy Malveaux hit was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release:

On August 15, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m., while Deputies were engaged in two pursuits with stolen vehicles, another Deputy responded to an assault in the area of East 4th Street in Stowell, Texas. As the Deputy approached the residence, a single male subject who was later identified as Desmond Malveaux approached her at her patrol vehicle before striking her in the face with a closed fist.

The Deputy made distance and held the subject at gunpoint until additional units were able to make the location. An additional Chambers County Deputy, an off duty Chambers County Deputy and Jefferson County Deputies made scene and were able to take Malveaux into custody without incident.

Malveaux was transported to the Chambers County Jail and booked on the following charges stemming from the initial assault and the assault on the Deputy.

Assault Family Violence MC – Time Served

Assault on Peace Officer F2- $100,000 bond

Criminal Mischief MA - $4,000 bond

We are happy to report that the Deputy is in good health after being evaluated by an area hospital. We are thankful for our Deputies who are willing to respond even when they are not on duty and for the area agencies that responded to assist our officer.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.