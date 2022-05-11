Man accused of leaving scene of deadly 2017 crash has probation revoked due to violation

A judge said Cisneros could be placed back on it if he completes a program. If not, he could face 20 years in prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly 2017 crash in Beaumont that claimed the life of a man had his probation revoked on Wednesday.

Marcos Cisneros pleaded guilty to an “accident involving injury or death." He appeared before Judge Raquel West from the Jefferson County Courthouse via ZOOM.

The hearing was held for a motion to revoke his 10-year probation. Judge West revoked Cisneros’ probation because he violated it by allegedly having a gun and drugs in his possession.

Judge West revoked Cisneros’ probation but said he could be placed back on it if he completes a Substance Abuse Treatment Program. If he does not do this, he could face 20 years in prison.

The deadly crash happened on October 15, 2017, shortly after 2 a.m., in the 500 block of 4th Street in Beaumont.

Cisneros was driving a 2016 Honda Civic, going north in the inside lanes. Tyler Shane Lisenby, 20, of Orange, was behind Cisneros on a 2006 Kawaski motorcycle.

Police believe Cisneros and Linesby were leaving a party where both men had been drinking. Lisenby tried to pass Cisneros but hit him from behind.

After Lisenby hit his car, Cisneros stopped and got out of it. A passenger that was in Cisneros' car at the time also got out and went to check on Lisenby.

Police said Cisneros told the passenger to, "come on," but the passenger refused to leave. Cisneros left without them and went home.

