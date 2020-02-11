Man accused of leading police on chase from Vidor to Beaumont, back to Vidor

Police say a driver led them on a chase before taking off on foot into a neighborhood

VIDOR, Texas — A man has been arrested after police in Vidor say officers chased the SUV he was driving from Vidor to Beaumont and back to Vidor on Monday.

Just after noon, a Vidor police officer tried to pull over an SUV for a traffic stop in the westbound lane of I-10. Vidor Chief of Police Rod Carroll said refused to pull over, and the officer chased the vehicle into Beaumont, where the driver exited.

He then took a turnaround near Louisiana St., and the chase enter the eastbound side of I-10. The chase ended when the driver pulled over on I-10 near the flea market in Vidor and ran across the westbound lanes of I-10 and into a neighborhood along the highway.

People living in the area called 911, reporting the man had gone inside a house on Davis Loop according to Carroll.

Police were able to locate and arrest the man.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Man arrested, accused of leading Vidor police on chase 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5