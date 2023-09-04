Man accused of beating family member to death with hammer before setting home on fire in Sunnyside

Christian Flowers recently had his charges upgraded to murder after the alleged attack in January.

HOUSTON — The man accused of killing a family member with a hammer has now been charged with murder.

Christian Cameron Flowers, 26, remains in Harris County Jail after allegedly beating his uncle to death and setting the Sunnyside house on fire.

The incident happened in January at a home on Knoxville Street in Sunnyside. Houston police said they got a call of a man being attacked with a hammer at the home, but when they arrived, they discovered the house had been set on fire.

Firefighters got the uncle out of the house after a family member said the uncle was hit in the head with a hammer.

“There were multiple family members running out of the house yelling their uncle had been assaulted. Before they could make entry into the house, the house was on fire,” HPD Lt. Horelica said. “Officers were unable to make entry.”

Flowers had his charges upgraded to murder on Aug. 30. Flowers has been in jail since the alleged attack took place. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 15.