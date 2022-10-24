Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's daughter at gunpoint, firing at deputies facing felony charges

River Kemp later told investigators he shot at deputies in an attempt to scare them and make them stop chasing him.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's daughter at gunpoint and shooting at Chambers County deputies is facing multiple charges.

It happened on October 23, 2022. Deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 westbound near Jenkins Road after receiving a call about a kidnapping around 10 a.m.

The caller said her ex-boyfriend, River Kemp, took her daughter at gunpoint, according to a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office release. The caller stated Kemp was forcing her daughter to drive on Interstate 10 westbound in a white F150.

A deputy spotted the vehicle on Interstate 10 near FM 1724 and waited for more units to arrive to initiate a stop.

Once more units arrived, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and a chase began, according to the release.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted deputies with the chase.

During the chase, officials deployed stop sticks at the intersection of State Highway 61 and FM 2401. The sticks deflated two front tires and a trailer tire.

Despite the flattened tires, the vehicle kept going.

The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 61. Kemp began firing out of the passenger window, according to the release.

The pursuit continued southbound onto FM 562, where the driver crashed the vehicle into a fence line.

Three people who were in the vehicle were detained without incident. A .38 revolver was found under a seat, according to the release.

Deputies later learned Kemp forced the victim to drive the vehicle by placing a handgun to her head.

A resident who lives in the 5500 block of State Highway 61 later called deputies and told them his house was hit by gunfire.

Kemp told officials he fired at deputies in an attempt to scare them and make them stop chasing him, according to the release. Kemp is charged with:

Evading in a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Assault Family Violence

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Aggravated Assault, Public Servant

Deadly Conduct

Kemp is currently being held in the Chambers County Jail on bonds totaling $700,000.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.