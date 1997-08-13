Man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old girl out of Liberty County arrested in Colorado

David Robert Harry Price could possibly face further state and federal charges.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl out of Liberty County.

It began on July 7, 2022. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a girl had run away and was last seen on July 6, 2022 at her residence in the Tarkington area.

Investigators later learned that she met a man at an airport in Houston, according to a Liberty County Sheriff’s office release. The man was later identified as 24-year-old David Robert Harry Price.

Investigators believe Price and the girl flew to the Denver, Colorado area. A warrant was later issued for Price’s arrest for the offense of kidnapping.

When the warrant was issued, investigators learned Price was somewhere in Aurora, Colorado, which is about 30 minutes from Denver.

With the assistance of the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, Denver Police Department and Aurora Police Department, investigators were able to locate Price on July 28, 2022. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

The 15-year-old was also found. She is being returned to Texas. The investigation is ongoing and Price could possibly face further state and federal charges.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



