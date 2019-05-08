BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a Lake Charles man accused of indecency with a 9-year-old Amelia Elementary student is set to start Tuesday.

Court documents say Ronnie Williams, 64, was indicted on July 26, 2017, for indecency with a child, a second degree felony.

Jury selection began Monday, and testimony is expected to start Tuesday in William's trial.

The victim, a 9-year-old girl, made an outcry to her teacher about an incident that happened off campus according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim was interviewed at the Garth House in September 2016, and evidence was used to charge Williams according to court documents.