BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of hitting a robbery victim with a tire tool before stealing a phone and cash earlier in December was arrested on Monday morning.

Beaumont Police say James L. Nickerson Jr. hit the victim while another suspect held the person at gunpoint on Dec. 5.

He was arrested in the 700 block of Harriot St.

Police got an arrest warrant was for Nickerson on Dec. 12 according to a news release.

The robbery happened in the 500 block of Washington.

Detectives are looking for information that could help identify the other suspect in the robbery. If you know anything, you're asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stopper at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

On Monday, December 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., Beaumont Police officers located and arrested James L. Nickerson Jr. in the 700 block of Harriot street. Nickerson had an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from an aggravated robbery that occurred at 593 Washington on 12/5/19. On that date, Nickerson approached the victim and struck him with a tire tool while another suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspects were able to steal the victim’s phone and cash. Through the investigation, it was determined that Nickerson was one of the actors and an arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest on 12-12-19.

Detectives are currently working on identifying the other suspect involved as the investigation is still on-going. If you have any information in reference this crime, please contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

