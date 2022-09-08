League City man facing six felony charges, accused of calling in bomb threats and threatening Chambers County judges

Dustin Matthew is being held in the Chambers County Jail on bonds totaling $1.6 million.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Galveston County man accused of threatening Chambers County judges and calling in bomb threats to two county facilities is facing multiple felony charges.

The first call came on September 8, 2022. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office received a “suspicious phone call” from an unknown man at 9:16 p.m.

The caller threatened the lives of both Chambers County district judges, according to a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office release. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor.

The supervisor sent deputies to check on both judges and had them stay at both residences to ensure their safety.

Deputies began to track down information about possible callers. An investigation revealed the caller attempted to use applications and virtual private networks to prevent law enforcement from tracking him.

The next call came in on September 9, 2022. The caller said there was a bomb in the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

After a thorough search of the office, deputies did not find a bomb. The same man called again the same night, this time claiming there was a bomb in the Chambers County Courthouse.

Officials evacuated the courthouse. Deputies and detectives checked the courthouse and surveillance footage and did not find a bomb.

Deputies eventually identified the caller as Dustin Matthew, 30, of League City. A judge issued six arrest warrants for Matthew on September 9.

Detectives with the Chambers County Sheriffs Office, along with the League City Police Department and Texas Rangers, went to Matthews' residence on September 10, 2022 and arrested him.

Matthew is charged with two counts of terroristic threat causes impairment of public service, two counts of terroristic threat against judge and two counts of obstruction or retaliation. He is being held in the Chambers County Jail on bonds totaling $1.6 million.

From a Chambers County Sheriff's office release:

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.

As the investigation continued the Deputies began tracking down information on possible callers. Throughout the investigation it was evident that the caller attempted to utilize applications and virtual private networks to prevent being tracked; however, Deputies were tireless in their efforts to identify the culprit. While the investigation was being conducted, the subject called back in the early morning hours of September 9th stating that there was a bomb at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted a thorough search of the interior and exterior of the building and found no indication of an explosive being present.

The investigation continued into Friday, September 9th, when the male subject again called back stating that there was a bomb in the Chambers County Courthouse. The courthouse was immediately evacuated while Deputies and Detectives checked the courthouse and surveillance footage in the area and, again, there was no evidence of an explosive being present.

On the night of September 9th, after extensive investigation and teamwork, Detectives were able to identify the caller as 30 year old Dustin Matthew Riddle of League City, Texas. Six arrest warrants were secured for Riddle on the following charges:

Terroristic Threat Causes Impairment of Public Service – Felony 3 - $250,000 bond

Terroristic Threat Causes Impairment of Public Service – Felony 3 - $250,000 bond

Terroristic Threat Against Judge – State Jail Felony - $500,000 bond

Terroristic Threat Against Judge – State Jail Felony - $500,000 bond

Obstruction or Retaliation – Felony 3 - $50,000 bond

Obstruction or Retaliation – Felony 3 - $50,000 bond

Total Bonds: $1,600,000.00 set by Chambers County Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace Larry Cryer.

On September 10, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with the assistance of the League City Police Department and the Texas Rangers, went to Riddle’s residence and took him into custody and conducted a search warrant at the residence, before transporting him to the Chambers County Jail.

