Man accused of beating on front door while armed with machete indicted on aggravated assault charge

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 34-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge after investigators say he beat on someone's door armed with a machete during a disturbance in May.

Joshua Bryce Oneal was indicted on the charge on Wednesday in connection with the disturbance at a home in the 800 block of Yount Street.

Police went to the scene and arrested Oneal. The machete, which was missing a piece, was found in his car according to the affidavit. The piece was found near the door of the home, and investigators say there were dents in the wooden door that looked like they were created by the machete.