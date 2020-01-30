BEAUMONT, Texas — Attendance at Vidor High School was down significantly following a shooting threat for Thursday that officials found to not be credible.

The majority of students at the high school stayed away as more than 80% less students than normal stayed home according to Vidor ISD superintendent Jay Killgo.

Normally attendance would have seen about 95% of all students in class but on Thursday the rate was less than 15% Killgo told 12News on Thursday.

Attendance around the entire district was also down on Friday he said.

The district had announced they would be holding classes as normally scheduled but said they would excuse all students who choose to stay home on Thursday.

"Vidor ISD has armed police officers employed by the district that will be present that day as they are every day. We will take extra precautions on Thursday, January 30 to ensure that everyone feels secure,” the district said in a post on Facebook Wednesday.

The threat alleged that there would be a shooting at the high school on Thursday according to the district.

Killgo told 12News on Thursday that he had been hearing that some parents were still worried and were talking about keeping their children home from school on Friday.

"Any absences will be excused and will not affect school exemptions because we respect the individual wishes of every parent in Vidor ISD. For those who feel secure with the measures taken, the doors of all campuses will be open for students,” the district said on Facebook.

Classes will be in session as normal on Friday but there has been no decision made by the district on if Friday absences would be excused Killgo told 12News.

Vidor ISD officials found the written warning on the wall of a girls bathroom Tuesday at the high school.

“I’m shooting up the school 1-30-20! Hope you die, “appeared to have been hastily written in pencil according to the district.

Vidor ISD police began investigating the situation by reviewing surveillance videos and questioning students. Officials say there are no suspects at this time.

