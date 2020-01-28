AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca was indicted on a charge of capital murder by terror threat on Tuesday in connection with the death of Austin woman Heidi Broussard.

Fieramusca was also indicted on a charge of kidnapping in relation to the alleged abduction of Broussard’s newborn baby.

Broussard and her newborn daughter, Margot Carey, went missing on Dec. 12 from their South Austin apartment.

She was found strangled to death in the back of Fieramusca’s car Dec. 19 in Houston, according to authorities.

According to the indictment, on or about the day of Dec. 12, 2019, in the course of kidnapping Broussard and Margot, Fieramusca asphyxiated Broussard, intentionally causing her death.

A friend told KVUE's Bryce Newberry that Broussard, 33, and Fieramusca, 34, met when they were 11 at a church camp.

Margot was returned from foster care to her father, Shane Carey, after the incident. Officials said she was unharmed after being found inside the home where Fieramusca's vehicle was found.

Fieramusca remains in custody on further charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. She’s expected to face a Travis County judge on Feb. 3.

Her first court appearance was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 2, but the district attorney's office told KVUE that at the request of Fieramusca's attorneys, it was reset. The court confirmed that Fieramusca does not have to appear in person at the hearing.

The formality hearing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. at the 460th District Court before Hon. Geoffrey Puryear. He was appointed to the court by Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

Jackie Wood, Fieramusca's attorney, released the following statement:

"As with every American accused of a crime, unless the State can prove these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca is innocent."

Fieramusca's bond is set at $1,000,000.

