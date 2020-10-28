Lumberton Police asking for help identifying 'person of interest' in auto burglaries

Anyone able to identify the man is asked to call police at (409)-755-3400

LUMBERTON, Texas — Police in Lumberton are asking for the community's help to identify a 'person of interest in auto burglaries.

The Lumberton Police Department shared a video clip on Facebook on Tuesday evening, showing the man outside a door at what appears to be an apartment complex.

If anyone is able to identify the man, they're asked to call (409)-755-3400 or email Sgt. C. Wilson at cwilson@lumbertonpd.com.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.