Lumberton paramedic facing multiple charges after alleged sexual assault, theft

Jordan River Quillen is facing charges of sexual assault, tampering with government documents, and theft by a public servant.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A paramedic employed by Lumberton Emergency Medical Services is facing multiple charges after surrendering to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday.

Jordan River Quillen, 28 of Lumberton, is facing charges of sexual assault, tampering with government documents, and theft by a public servant, the Hardin County Sherriff's Office said in a media release.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint in August 2021 about an alleged sexual assault that happened at a private residence in Hardin County involving Quillen and a 24-year-old victim. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that Quillen was a paramedic working for Lumberton EMS.

Quillen is also accused of tampering with official documents involving the destruction of unused or expired medication and sedatives from certain ambulances, along with allegations of theft of EMS property.

Upon searching Quillen’s home, investigator’s found EMS property along with drugs and narcotics inside.

Quillen was released from jail custody after posting bonds totaling $70,000.

More charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues, according to the media release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

