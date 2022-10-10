Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon

When an officer arrived to assist EMS, the 62-year-old man picked up a machete and threatened him.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer.

Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins.

The neighborhood on Church Loop is mainly residential but does have some businesses.

When an officer arrived, the 62-year-old man picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to witnesses Sullins told 12News on Monday.

The officer attempted to use a stun gun to stop the man but he kept moving toward the officer in an "aggressive manner" and wouldn't respond to the officer's commands Sullins said.

The officer then shot the man in self-defense according to Sullins.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace and the Texas Rangers were notified.

Texas Rangers are now handling the investigation Sullins said.

The Sunday shooting is the third officer involved shooting in Southeast Texas in just over three months.

Officers in Port Neches were involved in a fatal shooting last week and one in July 2022.

There have now been 21 officer-involved shootings in Southeast Texas in the last five years.

Here’s a break-down by city…

Beaumont - 8

Kountze - 1

Lumberton - 1

Nederland - 1

Port Arthur - 3

Port Neches - 2

Silsbee - 2

Sour Lake - 3

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.