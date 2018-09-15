LUMBERTON — A man and woman fighting over gun both ended up being shot early this morning at a house in Lumberton.

Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office rushed to the 6500 block of Westwood Village Drive to check out a domestic disturbance according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival they found a 46-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who had both been shot while they were arguing and fighting over a handgun.

The gun went off during the struggle, striking them both according to the release.

Both are expected to be survive and investigators have forward the case to the Hardin County District Attorney's Office the release said.

