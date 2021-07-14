Lumberton man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend, bond set at $50K

Landon Joseph Campise was found by law enforcements the day after he kidnapped his girlfriend.

VIDOR, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Lumberton is currently being held on a $50,000 bond after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Landon Joseph Campise was charged with kidnapping as well as burglary of a habitation with no intent to commit another felony, according to a Vidor Police Department news release.

On Sunday, July 11, at 11:51 p.m., Vidor Police received a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of Herbert Street, in Vidor Texas. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Campise had broken into a residence and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

Campise and the victim left the scene in the victim's 2012 Ford Explorer according to officials. When officers at the scene checked the immediate area for the vehicle, they were unable to locate it. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the kidnapping and given a description of the vehicle.

Officers on patrol spotted the vehicle in the driveway of the residence in the 300 block of Herbert, on Monday, July 12. Once license plates confirmed it was the victim’s vehicle, officers with the Vidor Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office attempted to make contact at the door of the residence.

After no one came to the door, law enforcement forcibly entered the residence, according to officials.

Several moments after officers entered the premises, the victim emerged from a rear hallway, was removed from the residence and transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Officials found Campise hiding in a rear bedroom, and he was taken into custody. Campise was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office jail where he currently is being on held on a $50,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Vidor Police Department news release:

