Lumberton man charged with video voyeurism after victim finds nude video of herself

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — A 22-year-old Lumberton man is charged with video voyeurism after a woman told Louisiana detectives that she found an unauthorized inappropriate video of herself.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint on Monday, Jan. 24. In this complaint, the victim stated that she found a nude video of herself that was taken without her consent.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Cullen Schmidt had allegedly taken the video. A $95,000 warrant was issued for Schmidt’s arrest.

Schmidt was arrested in Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 26. On Monday, Jan. 31 Schmidt was extradited to Calcasieu Parish where he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with video voyeurism.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office release:

On January 24 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a victim locating a nude video of herself. The victim advised detectives the video was taken without her consent.

After further investigation detectives learned Cullen C. Schmidt, 22, Lumberton, TX, was responsible for taking the video. The following day detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio in the amount of $95,000 for his arrest. He was arrested on January 26 in Texas, and on January 31 he was extradited to Calcasieu Parish. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with video voyeurism.

