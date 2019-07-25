LUMBERTON, Texas — The Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended the license of a Lumberton doctor after he was indicted on child sex abuse charges.

The board found that Kerry Lane Evans was indicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child according to a TMB news release.

His 'continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare,' according to a news release from the TMB.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Evans unless it's specifically waived by Evans according to the release.

The suspension was effective immediately as of July 24.

From a Texas Medical Board news release:

The Board panel found that on or about June 28, 2019, Dr. Evans was indicted and reportedly booked into Tyler County Jail on charges including continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.