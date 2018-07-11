Lumberton Police arrested a dad for the second time this year for driving under the influence and carrying a weapon in a school zone.

Eric C. Kroemeke, 44, of Lumberton, was dropping off a child at the Lumberton Intermediate School on Monday. Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins told 12News he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence. Chief Sullins said Kroemeke consented to a blood draw, and the DWI charge is for drugs, not alcohol.

He was arrested for the exact same charges in March 2018.

Lumberton Police gave Kroemeke a tresspass warning, meaning he cannot return to any Lumberton ISD campus.

Child Protection Services is investigating, Sullins said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

