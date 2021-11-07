Loved ones of victim of Beaumont homicide trying to make sense of the tragedy

Those who knew Tyler Womack said he left a lasting legacy thanks to his memorable way of putting others first through his words and actions.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The loved ones of 29-year-old Tyler Womack, who was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Beaumont, said they are desperately trying to make sense of the tragedy as questions remain unanswered.

Those who knew Womack told 12news that he left a lasting legacy thanks to his positive attitude and his memorable way of putting others first through his words and actions.

“We are in an unfortunate and really sad situation,” Ryan Leger, longtime friend of Womack, said. “He was just a great guy overall, and that is all I can really say about that.”

Womack's infectious personality is what Leger will miss most, he said.

“When he would come around, there was going to be happiness,” Leger said. “You could have been in a very bad mood, feeling somber or whatever it might have been, and he would have been that guy to pick you up.”

One of the things that Womack was passionate about was his clothing brand called, “Keep it Positive.”

“The brand was formed around being a good human … I think selfless would be the right word for it,” Leger said. “Nobody is better than anyone else and things of that nature. That is how he always felt.”

During this tragic time, family and friends are reflecting on moments and memories Womack made special by just being himself.

“He actually said 'I need to sit by you,'” Christina Bosha, Womack’s previous teacher, said. “What kid wants their desk moved by the teacher?”

Bosha remembers Womack as a student destined for greatness, and as someone who went out of his way to make everyone around him feel loved.

“The one thing that I will always remember about him, is the he would not leave the classroom without giving me multiple hugs or a hug,” Bosha said.

A life being taken away for any reason hurts, but the fact that as of right now, the reason for Womack’s life ending is unknown, hurts even more, she said.

“It is heartbreaking,” Bosha said.

One thing family and friends can agree on is that the grief brought on by this tragedy is not going away anytime soon.

At this moment, Beaumont police have not made arrested anyone in connection to the homicide.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.