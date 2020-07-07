x
crime

Louisiana police chase ends along IH-10 in Beaumont early Tuesday morning

The chase came to an end near the Scottish Inn on westbound Interstate 10 near Laurel avenue.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A police chase that began early Tuesday in Southwest Louisiana came to an end along Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

Multiple agencies, including Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies and officers from Beaumont, Orange and Sulphur, La., were involved  in the chase.

Police have not released details on the suspect or if anyone was injured during or following the chase.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

