Louisiana man pleads guilty in federal court to carjacking Vidor couple in 2022

He led Chambers County deputies and Texas DPS Troopers on a high speed chase with speeds topping 150 mph.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A New Orleans man who carjacked a Vidor couple in 2022 now faces up to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty.

Aubrey Young, 36, pleaded guilty on Friday before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone to carjacking the couple in October 2022 according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Young pulled a gun on the couple outside a home in Vidor, demanded their keys and then sped away in their car according to file stories.

When the stolen car was spotted near Anahuac at a gas station Young led Chambers County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers on a high speed chase with speeds topping 150 mph according to file stories.

The chase eventually ended west of Winnie after a deputy deployed a "Stop Stick" tire deflation device which caused the car to lose a wheel.

When he was arrested deputies and troopers found a gun in the car.

Young, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2023 is a convicted felon and is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

