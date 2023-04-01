San Antonio gas station clerk accused of pocketing $31,000 worth of lottery tickets

Investigators said they've collected surveillance video of Mayra Rios cashing the tickets at other stores around San Antonio and Laredo.

SAN ANTONIO — A gas station clerk is accused of pocketing lottery tickets worth up to $31,000.

The suspect has been identified as Mayra Rios. She was arrested on the east side on Wednesday.

The San Antonio Police Department said the Texas Lottery Commission alerted the gas station owner that bundles of lottery tickets were missing. The gas station is located on Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

That owner checked the surveillance tape and found Rios, allegedly, pocketing a few tickets.

This happened over a three month period between October and December. This was at the height of the Powerball frenzy, which was a record $2 billion jackpot cashed on Nov. 10.

Investigators said they've collected surveillance video of Rios cashing the tickets at other stores around San Antonio and Laredo.

In total, she's accused of stealing $31,000 in tickets and cashed at least some of them for $21,000. San Antonio police said it's happening more often. They arrested another man last month for stealing cabinets full of lottery tickets on the south side.

"It's just not worth taking part in this type of crime. It doesn't matter if you call it in, if you go in person, or if you mail it in. There's always a way to track back to you," SAPD said.

Rios faces two felony charges: one for theft and another for lottery fraud.

