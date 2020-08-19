Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School employee accused of 'improper relationship' with student

The school was notified of the improper relationship on Monday.

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Officials in Orange are investigating an"improper relationship" between a school employee and a student.

A employee at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School District is currently under investigation for having an "improper relationship" with a student according to a release from the LC-M district.

The school was notified of the improper relationship on Monday, August 17, 2020, according to the district.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the district and deputies began looking into the allegations the release said.

The employee is currently home on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the sheriff's office investigation and an investigation by the district according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CCISD...

On Monday, August 17, 2020, administrators at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School received information alleging an improper relationship between an employee and a student.

District officials called the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, who began an investigation into the allegations. The employee was sent home under administrative leave (with pay) pending results of the law enforcement and District investigations.

No further media releases on this incident will be sent from the LCM District. Please see law enforcement communications for additional information concerning the alleged incident.