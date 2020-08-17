UPDATE: 3 dead, 2 injured, 1 in custody after multiple shootings in Liberty County

Michael Wettstein being held on capital murder charges in connection with the shootings, Liberty County officials say.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead, two people are injured and one person is in custody in connection with "multiple" shootings in Liberty County Monday morning, according to investigators.

Liberty County Sheriff's Capt. Ken DeFoor said Michael Wettstein is being held at the Liberty County Jail, facing capital murder charges in connection with the shootings.

DeFoor said the shootings happened at three different locations along County Road 4901.

The names of the dead victims have not been released, but DeFoor said that the two injured victims -- a father and his adult daughter -- were taken by Life Flight to a Houston hospital for treatment.

Investigators are trying to talk to witnesses or anyone who knows Wettstein or his victims to learn more about what led to the shootings.

A shotgun was recovered, DeFoor said. Investigators believe the gun was used in the shootings. Investigators are also looking for a rifle.

DeFoor said Wettstein was taken into custody without incident with the help of the Dayton Police Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and watch KHOU's afternoon and evening newscasts for the latest.