Deputies say the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a 2005 GMC white diesel 4X4 truck with Illinois license plate 2816533B.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are searching for a 32-year-old woman after deputies say she was kidnapped at gunpoint by a 38-year-old man in north Liberty County Tuesday night.

Liberty County deputies said they are looking for Erika Rios Valdez after she was taken by Abel Fajardo around 9:30 p.m. from a home located in CR 3404 in the Plum Grove area.

Witnesses told investigators that Valdez was in the process of parking and unhooking a food service trailer when Fajardo drove up and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

As Fajardo sped away from the area, Valdez’s gave chase in his vehicle but eventually lost sight of the suspect’s truck, deputies said.

Erika Rios Valdez is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with blond highlights.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Fajardo was seen fleeing the scene in a 2005 GMC white diesel 4X4 “duelie” pick-up truck bearing Illinois license plate number 2816533B. There is the name “Duramax” in large white lettering across the rear window of the truck.

Deputies are still trying to determine a motive for the kidnapping as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the kidnapping victim or the suspect or his vehicle are ask to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867).