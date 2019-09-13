LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — An inmate was found unresponsive in a Liberty County Jail cell Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said. 

Liberty County Jail personnel found Cristian David Sarmiento, 35, hanging by a bed sheet in his jail cell around 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. They called an ambulance and rushed him to the Liberty / Dayton Regional Hospital where hospital staff pronounced him dead, Liberty County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ken DeFoor said in a news release. 

Liberty Police Department arrested Sarmiento on August 4 for an aggravated assault charge and an immigrations hold. 

"The investigation is now in its early stages but will be on-going," DeFoor said. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office will be turning off the investigation to the Texas Rangers.

