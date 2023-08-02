Scam alert: Memorial Villages wives sent letters claiming to be from husband's mistress

Police said these letters are scams and are showing up across the area. They appear to be computer generated and even have a QR code.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Unwanted deliveries are showing up in mailboxes throughout Memorial Villages and the police department even suspects some of them have gone unreported.

"We think some of the residents may have seen them and obviously realized it was a scam and discarded them," Memorial Villages Police Det. Christopher Rodriguez said.

A redacted version of the letter was shared with KHOU 11 News. They're addressed to each recipient by name.

"I have hard evidence of your husband cheating on you with ... I’m sorry, me. If you are willing to make me a reasonable offer –- I will send you all the evidence and I’ve got plenty," part of the letter said.

The letter insinuates an affair led to a baby who needs medical attention and ends by asking the recipients not to tell their husbands. There’s even a QR code that police said you should never click.

"I know we’ve had issues with a lot of mail theft and we think that may be where it’s originating from," Rodriguez said.

Police said there’s yet another layer to the scam because of the actual person the scammer claims to be. She's a Fort Bend County woman who was contacted by two people who got the letter.

🚨Scam alert🚨Letters addressed to women BY NAME claim their husbands are cheating. Scammer, who uses another woman’s stolen ID, offers proof.. For a price. Memorial Villages PD is investigating after multiple letters showed up here. I’ll have more: @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/NFSOJmOKqq — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 3, 2023

"I am super flabbergasted and just shocked," the woman said

She only wants us to use her first name: Gina. Images of her driver’s license and Social Security case are attached to the letter in an attempt to authenticate it. Gina said both were likely taken in a recent computer hack.

"I don’t know if it’s all the same person," Gina said. "But I have no idea who it could possibly be."

She said she hopes police track down the scammers who are allegedly using her name to try and swindle unsuspecting wives.

"They should get every consequence possible," Gina said.

KHOU 11 News also spoke with a woman who got the letter. She immediately knew it was a scam because her husband has been ill for years.