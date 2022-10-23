Two young men vandalize LCM CISD stadium overnight

Two people were caught on surveillance video vandalizing the field and facilities at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School, according to the principal.

ORANGE, Texas — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and other school facilities were vandalized around midnight Saturday night, according to the principal of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Ryan Dubose.

The vandals colored in parts of the field in red and blue paint. In pictures of the vandalism released by Principal Dubose on Facebook, curse words can be seen on signs and buildings.

Two young men were caught on surveillance video, according to a Facebook post. School officials are working to identify the suspects.

As of now, school officials are not blaming other Southeast Texas school districts for the vandalism.

"This is extremely disheartening, but I am confident that people in our community and surrounding communities will help us get to the bottom of this." Dubose wrote on Facebook.

If you know any information about the crime, you can contact rdubose@lcmcisd.org.